Backbase משכורות

המשכורת של Backbase נעה בין $17,963 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $250,000 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Backbase. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $88.7K

מהנדס תוכנה מובייל

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $85.5K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $250K

אנליסט עסקי
$31.4K
שיווק
$92.2K
תפעול שיווק
$117K
מעצב מוצר
$18K
מנהל פרויקט
$115K
מגייס
$59.9K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$99.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$91.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Backbase הוא אדריכל פתרונות עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $250,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Backbase הוא $91,237.

משאבים נוספים