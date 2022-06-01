ספריית חברות
Back Market
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Back Market משכורות

המשכורת של Back Market נעה בין $52,740 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $108,455 עבור חוקר חוויית משתמש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Back Market. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $99.4K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

פיתוח עסקי
$85.4K
מייסד
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
מעצב מוצר
$86.7K
מנהל מוצר
$56.1K
מנהל פרויקט
$52.7K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$84.5K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$108K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Back Market הוא חוקר חוויית משתמש at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $108,455. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Back Market הוא $86,050.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Back Market

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים