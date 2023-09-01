ספריית חברות
Bacardi
Bacardi משכורות

המשכורת של Bacardi נעה בין $17,645 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $120,600 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bacardi. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$17.6K
שיווק
$69.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$121K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bacardi הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bacardi הוא $69,418.

