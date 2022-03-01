ספריית חברות
Babbel משכורות

המשכורת של Babbel נעה בין $63,584 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $114,637 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Babbel. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/16/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $87.9K

מהנדס תוכנה פרונט-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $115K
אנליסט עסקי
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

60 25
60 25
אנליסט נתונים
$63.6K
משאבי אנוש
$83.9K
שיווק
$70.7K
מעצב מוצר
$68.4K
מנהל מוצר
$75.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Babbel הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $114,637. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Babbel הוא $79,850.

משאבים נוספים