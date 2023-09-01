ספריית חברות
B. Braun Medical
B. Braun Medical משכורות

המשכורת של B. Braun Medical נעה בין $47,923 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $150,750 עבור מהנדס מכונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של B. Braun Medical. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/4/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$144K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$90.6K
מהנדס מכונות
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל מוצר
$76.9K
מכירות
$47.9K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$130K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-B. Braun Medical הוא מהנדס מכונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $150,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-B. Braun Medical הוא $110,142.

