ספריית חברות
Ayar Labs
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Ayar Labs משכורות

המשכורת של Ayar Labs נעה בין $115,575 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $316,410 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ayar Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/15/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס חומרה
Median $175K
פיתוח עסקי
$316K
מהנדס תוכנה
$116K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ayar Labs הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $316,410. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ayar Labs הוא $175,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Ayar Labs

חברות קשורות

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים