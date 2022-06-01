ספריית חברות
Aya Healthcare משכורות

המשכורת של Aya Healthcare נעה בין $110,744 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $237,180 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aya Healthcare. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל מוצר
Median $165K
מעצב מוצר
$111K

מנהל פרויקט
$131K
מגייס
$146K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$237K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aya Healthcare הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $237,180. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aya Healthcare הוא $155,481.

