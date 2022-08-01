ספריית חברות
AXS
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

AXS משכורות

המשכורת של AXS נעה בין $99,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $198,990 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AXS. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מנהל מוצר
Median $113K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $105K
שירות לקוחות
$99.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
אנליסט נתונים
$119K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$199K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AXS הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $198,990. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AXS הוא $113,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור AXS

חברות קשורות

  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים