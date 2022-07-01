ספריית חברות
Axonius
Axonius משכורות

המשכורת של Axonius נעה בין $81,846 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור גיוס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $159,200 עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Axonius. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $144K
תפעול שיווק
$159K

מנהל מוצר
$127K
גיוס
$81.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Axonius הוא תפעול שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $159,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Axonius הוא $140,480.

משאבים נוספים