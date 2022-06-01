ספריית חברות
Axcient
Axcient משכורות

המשכורת של Axcient נעה בין $30,150 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $241,200 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Axcient. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$76.1K
מכירות
$99.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$30.2K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$241K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Axcient הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Axcient הוא $87,809.

משאבים נוספים