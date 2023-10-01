מדריך חברות
AwanTunai משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AwanTunai נע בין $7,300 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$159,200 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AwanTunai. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$7.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$37.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AwanTunai הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $159,200. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AwanTunai הוא $37,510.

