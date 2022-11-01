מדריך חברות
Avidbots
Avidbots משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Avidbots נע בין $92,263 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$121,187 עבור תפעול עובדים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avidbots. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $93.7K
תפעול עובדים
$121K
מנהל מוצר
$92.3K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avidbots הוא תפעול עובדים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $121,187. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avidbots הוא $93,655.

