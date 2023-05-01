מדריך חברות
Avid Biosciences
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Avid Biosciences שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2002
    שנת הקמה
    321
    מספר עובדים
    $100M-$250M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

