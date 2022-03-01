ספריית חברות
AVEVA משכורות

המשכורת של AVEVA נעה בין $26,427 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $209,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AVEVA. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $209K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $111K

שיווק
Median $120K
שירות לקוחות
$147K
מדען נתונים
$99.5K
אנליסט פיננסי
$102K
מעצב מוצר
$100K
מנהל מוצר
$128K
מנהל תוכנית
$67.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$92.2K
מכירות
$26.4K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$113K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$148K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AVEVA הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $209,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AVEVA הוא $111,000.

