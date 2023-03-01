ספריית חברות
Avetta
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Avetta משכורות

המשכורת של Avetta נעה בין $100,284 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $402,000 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avetta. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $132K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$402K
מנהל מוצר
$137K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
מנהל פרויקט
$100K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avetta הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $402,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avetta הוא $134,600.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Avetta

חברות קשורות

  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים