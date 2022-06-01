ספריית חברות
AvePoint
AvePoint משכורות

המשכורת של AvePoint נעה בין $15,348 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $223,875 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AvePoint. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $57.6K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$34.8K
מנהל מוצר
$55.3K

מכירות
$224K
מהנדס מכירות
$150K
מהנדס תוכנה
$15.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AvePoint הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $223,875. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AvePoint הוא $56,455.

משאבים נוספים