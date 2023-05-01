ספריית חברות
Avenue
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Avenue משכורות

המשכורת של Avenue נעה בין $20,610 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס מכונות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $64,045 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avenue. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $43.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $64K
מהנדס מכונות
$20.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avenue הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $64,045. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avenue הוא $43,554.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Avenue

חברות קשורות

  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים