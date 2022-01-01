ספריית חברות
Avenue Code
Avenue Code משכורות

המשכורת של Avenue Code נעה בין $22,038 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור גיוס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avenue Code. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $30.1K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $95.9K
אנליסט עסקי
$111K

מעצב מוצר
$39.6K
מנהל פרויקט
$201K
גיוס
$22K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$52.3K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$71.6K
חוקר UX
$135K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avenue Code הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avenue Code הוא $71,640.

חברות קשורות

  • Rocket Software
  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
