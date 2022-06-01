ספריית חברות
Aventiv Technologies
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Aventiv Technologies משכורות

המשכורת של Aventiv Technologies נעה בין $37,688 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $145,725 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aventiv Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

תפעול שירות לקוחות
$114K
מהנדס תוכנה
$37.7K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$146K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$105K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aventiv Technologies הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $145,725. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aventiv Technologies הוא $109,282.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Aventiv Technologies

חברות קשורות

  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים