ספריית חברות
Avaya
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Avaya משכורות

המשכורת של Avaya נעה בין $21,134 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור כותב טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $218,900 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avaya. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $21.8K
אנליסט פיננסי
$181K
מנהל מוצר
$112K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
מנהל פרויקט
$34.3K
גיוס
$125K
מכירות
$219K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$149K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$128K
כותב טכני
$21.1K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Avaya is מכירות at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $218,900. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Avaya is $125,424.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Avaya

חברות קשורות

  • Citrix
  • ADP
  • Fortinet
  • Ciena
  • Limelight Networks
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים