ספריית חברות
Avature
Avature משכורות

המשכורת של Avature נעה בין $2,841 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $119,400 עבור קופי רייטר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avature. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $20.1K
קופי רייטר
$119K
שירות לקוחות
$2.8K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$18.4K
מהנדס מכונות
$41.4K
מעצב מוצר
$28.3K
מנהל מוצר
$52.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$8.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$64.9K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$77.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avature הוא קופי רייטר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $119,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avature הוא $34,882.

