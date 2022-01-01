מדריך חברות
Avast Software משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Avast Software נע בין $44,774 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$125,290 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avast Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $44.8K
מנהל מוצר
$125K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$98.5K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avast Software הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $125,290. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avast Software הוא $98,490.

