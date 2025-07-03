ספריית חברות
Avantor
Avantor משכורות

המשכורת של Avantor נעה בין $119,761 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס מכונות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $234,969 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avantor. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מכירות
Median $125K
מדען נתונים
$201K
שיווק
$179K

מהנדס מכונות
$120K
מנהל מוצר
$151K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$235K
מהנדס תוכנה
$201K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avantor הוא אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $234,969. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avantor הוא $179,100.

משאבים נוספים