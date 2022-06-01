מדריך חברות
Avant
Avant משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Avant נע בין $99,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$306,626 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avant. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K
מנהל מוצר
Median $110K
אנליסט נתונים
$101K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$307K
מדען נתונים
$181K
מעצב מוצר
$99.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$285K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avant הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $306,626. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avant הוא $150,000.

משאבים אחרים