מדריך חברות
Avangrid Renewables
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Avangrid Renewables משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Avangrid Renewables נע בין $84,280 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$142,100 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avangrid Renewables. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$84.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$129K
מהנדס תוכנה
$142K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avangrid Renewables הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $142,100. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avangrid Renewables הוא $129,350.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Avangrid Renewables

חברות קשורות

  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים