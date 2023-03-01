מדריך חברות
Auvik Networks
Auvik Networks משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Auvik Networks נע בין $47,916 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$239,700 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Auvik Networks. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$47.9K
מנהל מוצר
$240K
מהנדס תוכנה
$82.5K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$139K
כותב טכני
$65.7K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Auvik Networks הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $239,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Auvik Networks הוא $82,488.

משאבים אחרים