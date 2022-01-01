מדריך חברות
Autonomous
Autonomous משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Autonomous נע בין $26,532 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$64,675 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Autonomous. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס אזרחי
$44K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$64.7K
מנהל פרויקטים
$26.5K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Autonomous הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $64,675. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Autonomous הוא $44,001.

