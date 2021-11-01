מדריך חברות
Automox
Automox משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Automox נע בין $119,400 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$165,825 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Automox. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $165K
משאבי אנוש
$129K
מנהל מוצר
$166K

מנהל תוכנית
$119K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Automox הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $165,825. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Automox הוא $147,175.

