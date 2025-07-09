מדריך חברות
AUO
AUO משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AUO נע בין $25,647 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חשמל בקצה התחתון ל-$122,400 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AUO. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $29K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מעצב מוצר
Median $27.5K
פיתוח עסקי
$33.9K

מהנדס חשמל
$25.6K
מהנדס חומרה
$48.6K
מהנדס מכונות
$27.6K
מנהל מוצר
$35.7K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$122K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AUO הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $122,400. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AUO הוא $31,436.

משאבים אחרים