AudioEye משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AudioEye נע בין $169,150 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$282,580 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AudioEye. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$169K
מעצב מוצר
$231K
מנהל מוצר
$224K

מכירות
$225K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$283K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AudioEye הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $282,580. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AudioEye הוא $224,870.

