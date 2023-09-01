ספריית חברות
Atlantic Health System
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Atlantic Health System משכורות

המשכורת של Atlantic Health System נעה בין $65,325 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $128,106 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Atlantic Health System. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
אנליסט עסקי
$65.3K
משאבי אנוש
$106K
מהנדס תוכנה
$128K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Atlantic Health System הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $128,106. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Atlantic Health System הוא $105,550.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Atlantic Health System

חברות קשורות

  • Google
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים