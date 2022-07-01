ספריית חברות
Athelas
Athelas משכורות

המשכורת של Athelas נעה בין $35,175 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $207,834 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Athelas. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$50.8K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$169K
תפעול שיווק
$95.8K

מנהל מוצר
$208K
מהנדס תוכנה
$35.2K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בAthelas, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Athelas is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,834. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Athelas is $95,769.

משאבים נוספים