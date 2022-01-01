ספריית חברות
Asurion
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Asurion משכורות

המשכורת של Asurion נעה בין $44,100 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Information Technologist (IT) ברמה הנמוכה לבין $230,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Asurion. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Median $160K
מנהל מוצר
Median $145K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $230K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $93K
מעצב מוצר
Median $123K
רואה חשבון
$57.1K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$94.9K
שירות לקוחות
$52.8K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$179K
אנליסט פיננסי
$69.3K
משאבי אנוש
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
משפטי
$75.4K
שיווק
$209K
תפעול שיווק
$118K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$185K
מנהל תוכנית
$156K
מכירות
$65.3K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$72.6K
חוקר UX
$139K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Asurion הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $230,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Asurion הוא $123,333.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Asurion

חברות קשורות

  • RapidSOS
  • POF
  • SoundHound
  • OPPO
  • TenX
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים