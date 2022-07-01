ספריית חברות
Astellas Gene Therapies
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    Astellas Gene Therapies is an Astellas Center of Excellence developing genetic medicines with the potential to deliver transformative value for patients. Based on an innovative scientific approach and industry leading internal manufacturing capability and expertise, we are currently exploring three gene therapy modalities: gene replacement, exon skipping gene therapy, and vectorized RNA knockdown and will also advance additional Astellas gene therapy programs toward clinical investigation. We are based in San Francisco, with manufacturing and laboratory facilities in South San Francisco and Sanford, North Carolina.

    astellasgenetherapies.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2012
    שנת הקמה
    420
    מספר עובדים
    $50M-$100M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

