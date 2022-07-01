ספריית חברות
Astegic
    • אודות

    For 15 years, Astegic has been helping Fortune 500 through startup companies with their Testing & QA needs. With our in-depth experience across a wide range of industries, our clients receive innovative and best-in-class service and solutions. We offer near 24/7 rapid service from both Astegic’s US and India based testing operations.Focusing on resolving our client’s testing challenges, Astegic specializes in decreasing costs, speeding time-to-market and improving the quality of our client’s applications. Astegic has a dedicated Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE), specializing in providing solutions across Mobile, Cloud and API testing.

    astegic.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2003
    שנת הקמה
    300
    מספר עובדים
    $50M-$100M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    משאבים נוספים