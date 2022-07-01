ספריית חברות
ASR Analytics
ASR Analytics משכורות

המשכורת של ASR Analytics נעה בין $56,951 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $93,000 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ASR Analytics. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
אנליסט עסקי
$57K
מדען נתונים
Median $93K
יועץ ניהולי
$80.4K

מהנדס תוכנה
$80.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ASR Analytics הוא מדען נתונים עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $93,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ASR Analytics הוא $80,380.

