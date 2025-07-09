מדריך חברות
Aspen Dental משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aspen Dental נע בין $42,806 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$331,650 עבור רופא בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aspen Dental. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
אנליסט עסקי
$116K
מדען נתונים
$114K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$42.8K
רופא
$332K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

