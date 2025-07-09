Aspen Dental משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aspen Dental נע בין $42,806 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$331,650 עבור רופא בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aspen Dental. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.