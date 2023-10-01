ASM משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של ASM נע בין $48,663 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$156,310 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ASM. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $115K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $134K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $150K

תפעול עסקי
$48.7K
מהנדס כימיה
$140K
מהנדס חשמל
$113K
מעצב מוצר
$156K
מנהל פרויקטים
$134K
מהנדס מכירות
$99.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ASM הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $156,310. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ASM הוא $134,000.

