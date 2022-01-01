מדריך חברות
Arrowstreet Capital משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Arrowstreet Capital נע בין $128,520 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$381,900 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Arrowstreet Capital. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $200K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
$314K
מנהל פרויקטים
$129K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$382K
שאלות נפוצות

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Arrowstreet Capital, є מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $381,900. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Arrowstreet Capital, становить $256,780.

