ArcTouch משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ArcTouch נע בין $33,943 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$40,885 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ArcTouch. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $33.9K
מנהל מוצר
$40.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$38.4K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at ArcTouch is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $40,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ArcTouch is $38,430.

