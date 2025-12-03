ספריית חברות
Apprentice.io
Apprentice.io מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in Latvia ב-Apprentice.io נע בין €120K לבין €168K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Apprentice.io. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$149K - $175K
Latvia
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$139K$149K$175K$193K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Apprentice.io?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Apprentice.io in Latvia עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €167,760. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apprentice.io עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Latvia הוא €120,443.

משאבים נוספים

