Apprentice.io מכירות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מכירות in United States ב-Apprentice.io נע בין $149K לבין $208K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Apprentice.io. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$161K - $187K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$149K$161K$187K$208K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Apprentice.io?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מכירות ב-Apprentice.io in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apprentice.io עבור תפקיד מכירות in United States הוא $148,750.

