מדריך חברות
Apprentice.io
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Apprentice.io משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Apprentice.io נע בין $174,125 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$205,020 עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Apprentice.io. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מכירות
$174K
מהנדס מכירות
$205K
מהנדס תוכנה
$189K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Apprentice.io הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $205,020. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apprentice.io הוא $189,306.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Apprentice.io

חברות קשורות

  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים