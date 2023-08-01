ספריית חברות
Applied Medical
Applied Medical משכורות

המשכורת של Applied Medical נעה בין $53,345 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $163,660 עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Applied Medical. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס מכונות
Median $70K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$75.4K
פיתוח ארגוני
$80.4K

טכנולוג מידע
$164K
מהנדס תוכנה
$53.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$161K
חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Applied Medical הוא טכנולוג מידע at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $163,660. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Applied Medical הוא $77,888.

