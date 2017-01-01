ספריית חברות
Appex Innovation
    • אודות

    Appex Innovation delivers a cutting-edge health technology platform empowering healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to develop and implement transformative e-health solutions. Our intuitive ecosystem streamlines the creation, management, and visualization of digital health initiatives while fostering meaningful user engagement. By seamlessly integrating innovation with accessibility, we're enabling our partners to address modern healthcare challenges through customizable, data-driven solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

    appexinnovation.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2013
    שנת הקמה
    56
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

    משאבים נוספים