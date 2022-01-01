ספריית חברות
Apollo GraphQL משכורות

המשכורת של Apollo GraphQL נעה בין $185,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $313,425 עבור מגייס ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Apollo GraphQL. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $185K
מנהל מוצר
$225K
מגייס
$313K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$303K
אדריכל פתרונות
$214K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$265K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Apollo GraphQL הוא מגייס at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $313,425. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apollo GraphQL הוא $245,196.

