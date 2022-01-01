ספריית חברות
Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management משכורות

המשכורת של Apollo Global Management נעה בין $19,409 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $417,900 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Apollo Global Management. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $208K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
Median $178K
מכירות
Median $200K

מדען נתונים
Median $106K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$30.4K
שירות לקוחות
$34.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$131K
אנליסט פיננסי
$19.4K
משאבי אנוש
$32.8K
בנקאי השקעות
$186K
מעצב מוצר
$82.4K
מנהל מוצר
$38.9K
מנהל תוכנית
$299K
מגייס
$68.4K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$180K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$418K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$255K
כותב טכני
$26.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Apollo Global Management הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $417,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apollo Global Management הוא $118,670.

