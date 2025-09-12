ספריית חברות
Apollo 247 משכורות

המשכורת של Apollo 247 נעה בין $3,440 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $49,670 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Apollo 247. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $34.8K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $38.9K
שיווק
$17.1K

מעצב מוצר
$3.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$49.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Apollo 247 הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $49,670. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apollo 247 הוא $34,823.

