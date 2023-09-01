ספריית חברות
Apna משכורות

המשכורת של Apna נעה בין $3,449 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $113,184 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Apna. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $48.2K
מנהל מוצר
Median $48.6K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$39.7K

אנליסט עסקי
$9.9K
שירות לקוחות
$3.4K
מדען נתונים
$113K
מעצב מוצר
$16.5K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$20.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Apna הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $113,184. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apna הוא $29,993.

