Apex Fintech Solutions משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Apex Fintech Solutions נע בין $47,264 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$200,000 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Apex Fintech Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $132K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל מוצר
Median $200K
אנליסט עסקי
$90K

מדען נתונים
$111K
משאבי אנוש
$163K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$47.3K
מנהל תוכנית
$80.4K
מכירות
$163K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Apex Fintech Solutions הוא מנהל מוצר עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $200,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Apex Fintech Solutions הוא $121,275.

